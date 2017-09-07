Miss America 2018 Contestant Portraits: Meet The Women Competing In This Year’s Pageant
Finally, we get to meet the 51 beautiful women who could become our next Miss America! Click through our gallery to see every contestant, and find out what makes them special!
With just days to go before Miss America 2018 kicks off, the organization has released the official portraits of all 51 contestants. Naturally, they’re beautiful and incredibly talented. And now, these state pageant winners could get the biggest honor in their industry: winning that Miss America crown! This year’s pageant will be broadcast from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, bringing together a group of women who are violinists, pianists, dancers, and so much more. We can’t wait to see it all in person! But first, let’s meet those amazing contestants! And be sure to scroll through our gallery above to see each and every one of those 51 beautiful portraits!
Miss Alabama: Jessica Procter
Jessica is from Tuscaloosa. Her platform is “Step Up to the Plate: Decreasing Food Insecurity” and she’ll be singing for the talent round. Her dream is to sing one day with Tori Kelly! Her bio on the Miss America site reads: “As one half of the coffeehouse acoustic duo, You and I, this aspiring singer/songwriter’s typical day might include listening to a troubled eighth grade girl over breakfast, attending college classes, polishing lyrics in her latest song, dropping off donations to the food bank, running to a sporting event, or packaging and delivering leftover food. The daughter of international opera singers, Jessica is intrigued by the thrills and challenges of performing, and knows it will always be a part of her life.”
Miss Alaska: Angelina Klapperich
Angelina has a strange connection to politics, despite not being in them herself. She’s from the same town as Sarah Palin — Wasilla. Sarah actually competed in the Miss Alaska pageant (she came third). Her platform is “Be Compassionate! Every Person Fights a Personal Battle.” She’ll be playing the piano as her talent.
“Angelina’s soul thrives on genuinely connecting with people from all walks of life and helping them feel valued. After the tragic death of her friend who took his own life, she realized that every person is fighting a personal battle. As Miss America, she would utilize her degree in psychology and her deeply compassionate heart to reach out and listen to those struggling, and teach concrete strategies of how to act with compassion and humility in our daily lives.”
Miss Arizona: MaddieRose Holler
MaddieRose is from Phoenix. Her platform is “Supporting Our Military and Their Families” and she’ll be singing for the competiton. “As the daughter of a Filipina immigrant and a 20-year U.S. Navy corpsman, MaddieRose learned the values of discipline, hard work, and perseverance at an early age. Earning nearly $14,000 in MAO scholarships, she is funding her education at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication as a first-generation college student. Utilizing her desire to serve those who serve us, she assumed the role of President for the Arizona 501(c)3, Military Family Support Group.”
Miss Arkansas: Maggie Benton
Maggie is from Jonesboro. Her platform is “Giving is a Gift” and she’ll be singing “The Music of the Night” as her talent. “Maggie strives to be the bold, influential, and warm-hearted woman that Miss America is supposed to be. On June 17th, a five-year dream came true when Maggie was crowned Miss Arkansas 2017. The hours of hard work and preparation has finally allowed her the opportunity to travel and promote her platform, “Giving is a Gift,” that strives to help communities understand what a gift it can be to give.”
Miss California: Jillian Smith
Jillian is from Grass Valley. Her platform is “Dude Be Nice Project” and she’ll be playing the piano. Interestingly, her dream is to serenaded by Wayne Brady. “Jillian, a broadcast journalism major and music minor at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo…is one of seven granddaughters, all of whom have competed in a Miss America preliminary competition. Jillian has trained as a classical pianist for 17 years, and she also plays the harp and guitar. At 18, she started a program called ‘Arts in the Afternoon’ where she spent a year teaching a third grade class to play the recorder and read treble clef.
Miss Colorado: Meredith Winnefeld
Miss Connecticut: Eliza Kanner
Miss Indiana: Haley Begay
Haley is from Pittsboro. Her platform is Don’t Silence the Violence: A Voice for Children of Domestic Violence and her talent is singing. “After time spent volunteering with abused children, it is difficult to imagine how someone could hurt them, not only physically but verbally. It is Haley’s goal to spread awareness about domestic violence and educate children on how to settle disagreements without physical violence.”
Miss Iowa: Chelsea Dubczak
Chelsea is from Holmen, Wisconsin. Her platform is “Ladies Who Lift: Strengthening Mind and Body” and her talent is operatic singing. “Chelsea is fortunate and blessed to do what she loves for a living – she helps clients work to achieve their best personal fitness and to begin admiring their own strengths. Chelsea also trains young voices as a private vocal instructor. Her mission is to help people who feel they are simply surviving, to start thriving. This goal is the impetus behind “Ladies Who Lift” and continues to be her personal mantra.”
Miss Kansas: Krystian Fish
Krystian is from Wichita. Her platform is “Remove the Labels: Be Unstoppable” and her talent is singing. “Krystian began her work with those with disabilities through The Arc of Sedgwick County in Wichita, Kansas, and quickly became a passionate disability advocate in her community. Her work has been highlighted in The Mighty, Apostrophe Magazine, Parents Magazine, and numerous other media outlets.”
Miss Kentucky: Molly Matney
Molly is from Center. Her platform is “Farm Fit” and she’ll be singing “He Taught Me To Yodel”. “Growing up on a beef cattle farm in rural Kentucky, Molly was given a passion for agriculture at an early age. As Miss Kentucky, she is employed by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to promote the importance of buying healthy, fresh foods from farmer’s markets across her state. Speaking to children about where their food comes from is her passion!”
Miss Mississippi: Ann Elizabeth Buys
Anne Elizabeth is from Vicksburg. Her platform is “Water For Life” and her talent is Ballet en Pointe. “Anne Elizabeth’s platform, “Water for Life,” is a result of 8 years of working to raise funds for clean water wells in underdeveloped parts of the world, while also collecting and distributing water to Americans in the wake of natural disasters and water crises across the United States.”
Miss Missouri: Jennifer Davis
Jennifer is from Saint Charles. Her platform is “United We Stand, Divided We Fall: Diversity Matters” and her talent is Bollywood dance. “Jennifer is a published author of a children’s book titled, “Diversity Matters.” She promotes her platform throughout the state of Missouri speaking to students of all ages about the importance of embracing diversity.”
Miss Montana: Maddie Murray
Maddie is from Corvallis. Her platform is “Give Your Gift of Service” and her talent is singing. “Traveling as the co-chapter leader of a medical mission organization in Nicaragua, Maddie learned that gifting her gifts not only impacted the recipient’s life, but also hers. She has reached out to local Children’s Miracle Network hospitals to compile a national database of approved patient’s stories that will be brought into schools nationwide.”
