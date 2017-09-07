Miley Cyrus Brags About Sex With Liam Hemsworth On ‘Ellen’: ‘I’m Good’

Well, now we know that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s sex life is exciting! And, that tea came straight from the singer, herself! In a new interview, with no filter, Miley described what she’s like in bed and you have to watch the epic moment…

Miley Cyrus, 25, took things to the bedroom when she appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show on September 7! The singer didn’t hold back when discussing her sex life with fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, 27, and now, we can’t hold back our gasps! When playing “Lady Time With Ellen and Miley” the singer — who’s grandmother was in the audience — compared her sex life to “a commuter trip on a concorde jet.” And, for those of you who don’t exactly know what that means, Ellen clarified. “That means it’s fast,” she said, to which Miley replied, “Yeah, I’m good.”

Ellen then cracked a joke that Miley has “no time to waste.” The “Malibu” singer, with a smirk on her face, quipped, “I gotta go. I got an album coming out!” Lol. “Lady Time” was the first time Ellen ever played the game on her show, which was derived from old questions Cosmopolitan magazine used to poll their readers. Watch the hilarious clip, below!

Although Miley has a reputation of giving high-energy interviews, her candor about her sex life came a pleasant surprise to some. The singer is usually very private when it comes to Liam, and rarely mentions details involving their relationship, let alone their sex life. However, it’s Ellen, who’s known for hilariously getting romance details out of Hollywood’s hottest stars. And, everyone knows if celebs are dishing the scoop, it’s usually to her.

September 7th, 2017: Miley plays a game with Ellen answering questions on her love life from Cosmopolitan in the 1970s. pic.twitter.com/JDyfvLdACH — . (@miamtimeline) September 7, 2017

Miley’s spot on Ellen, came just a few weeks after she was photographed out in public wearing what appeared to be a wedding band… on that finger. As you may know, Miley and Liam — who’ve been on and off since 2009 — are engaged. After a few splits, the pair’s engagement was back on in Jan. 2016. That’s when the pair began showing up on each other’s social media accounts again. It was a great time to be on social media when that happened…

Then, in May 2017, she dropped her newest single off her upcoming album, “Malibu”, a love song about Liam. After her relationship was falsely splashed all over the internet through the years, Miley admitted to Billboard that she wrote the song to take back the narrative of their relationship. “They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam,” she explained, adding, “So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?”

Now, Miley and Liam are better than ever and are planning their wedding. However, they’ve kept the details involving the big day under wraps. While there’s been speculation that the two secretly married, they have yet to show us any evidence of that claim. Hopefully they’ll surprise us very soon with the good news!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam will marry in 2017?