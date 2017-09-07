Kylie Jenner Admits Mom Kris Jenner Terrified Her Growing Up & That She’s Still ‘Really Scary’

Kylie Jenner thinks Kris Jenner is super ‘scary’ sometimes, and we TOTALLY feel her. The woman can be intense, okay? Watch Kylizzle get super nervous over having to ask her mom for a favor in this ‘Life of Kylie’ clip!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and her crew are headed to Peru in the Sept. 10 episode of Life of Kylie to visit children who have benefited from Kylie’s work with Smile Train, but there’s trouble in paradise when Kylie wants to change the agenda! “So the plan was that we were all gonna fly together to Peru,” Kylie’s assistant Victoria explains in a confessional. Sounds good, right? Well…

“It was going to be a one-way, easy flight,” Victoria adds, “And then I get a text from Kylie saying, ‘Actually I’m gonna fly to Miami. Can you ask my mom if the plane can pick me up?’ This adds five hours of travel time to Kris Jenner‘s flight. No way! No way am I gonna ask your mom. Are you kidding? I was terrified of asking Kris,” she says, freaking out.

So Victoria talks it over with Kylie. “Okay, you have to help me with this because I’m scared,” Kylie tells her from the makeup chair. (“I was scared of my mom growing up,” she also admits in a confessional. “She was really scary. She still is scary! But now, we have more of a friendship.”) “I think you should ask her,” Victoria replies. “Really?” Kylie asks, doubtful. “She won’t say no to you,” Victoria assures her. Kylie concedes, and calls her mom…but we’ll have to wait until the ep airs to see how it all shakes out!

