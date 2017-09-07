Kim Kardashian’s Silver Hair — Better Than Kylie Jenner?

Kim Kardashian looked hot, hot, hot at the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 6. Her new silver hair reminded us of the time Kylie Jenner went gray. Which sister rocked it better?

Kim Kardashian showed up in New York City with a VERY dramatic makeover on Sept. 6. For New York Fashion Week, she hit the town with long, silver locks, by Chris Appleton. He posted her new look on Instagram, writing: “Guess who? Seeing if blondes have more fun! Silver white hair vibes! It’s NYFW! Colour and cut by me #chrisappletonhair.” Her stunning makeup was done by Ariel. She wore a skin tight black latex dress at the Tom Ford show, watching sister Kendall Jenner walk the runway. Kim honestly looks better than ever! She was giving off a Storm from X-Men vibe and it was super sexy!

Kim wrote on her app and website on Sept. 6 that she is currently loving “My new white silver-ish hair!!!” Kim’s little sister Kylie Jenner has rocked just about every hair color under the sun, and she rocked an icy blonde look back in October 2016. That gray style was super dramatic as well, especially contrasted with Kylie’s black nails and super dark eyebrows. This icy look is so wild and fun on the sisters, who have naturally dark hair. It’s very different, and we love that they aren’t afraid to take risks! It always seems like the girls go wild during Fashion Week, with their fashion and beauty choices, so we can wait to see what is to come!

