Kelly Clarkson is BACK, and damn, we missed this talented woman. Listen to ‘Love So Soft’ AND check out the music video right here!

“What I need, need to know,” Kelly Clarkson, 35, croons on “Love So Soft,” putting her amazing pipes on display, “Will you protect me, respect me if I let you close?” So good! Kelly dropped the upbeat pop track on Sept. 7, making it her first new release since 2015. The song is an ultimate jam, and on the same day that it came out, she also released a music video, which features her in various ensembles and in various locations. Check out the video and hear the full song above!

“Love So Soft” kicks off Kelly’s new era, and we’re so pumped for everything that’s in store. “It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever done,” Kelly told People in a recent interview of her upcoming album, which is still untitled. “It’s the first time I got to pick my label, because I just got out of my Idol contract. I’ve been dying to make this record since Idol,” the “Breakaway” singer added. Kelly has signed with Atlantic Records, after previously being with Sony Music’s RCA Records since winning American Idol in 2002.

“We have a good batch of songs [and] I can’t wait to sing them live. They’re amazing,” Kelly continued, “After having a career for so long, it’s so weird that nobody knows [my sound] yet, so it’s going to be so good. It’s definitely a different chapter.” Can’t wait to hear more!

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Love So Soft:”

Love so soft you ain’t had nothing softer

Break it then you buy it

And it sure gonna cost ya

Love so soft that you can’t rub off

You gon’ love it if you try it

Got you hooked now you caught off

Love so soft, so soft

Love so soft, so soft

