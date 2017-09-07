Katie Holmes Looks Happy At NYFW After Her Romance With Jamie Foxx Goes Public — See Pics

Absolutely stunning! Just one day after kinda, sorta announcing her romance with Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes brought some quirky style to New York Fashion Week! Check out the pics!

After what’s felt like an eternity, Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49, finally appear ready to share their longtime romance with the rest of the world and we couldn’t be happier for them! They were spied holding hands and looking incredibly cozy on the beaches of Malibu over Labor Day Weekend, putting an end to 4 years of speculation! Perhaps such a media firestorm would have driven Katie into hiding in the past, but this time she headed straight to New York Fashion Week where she looked cheerful and carefree in a dazzling black floral number! Head here for more pics of the stunning thespian!

The Logan Lucky star arrived via black SUV and took in the fashion at Adam Dalton Blake, Tiffany Huang and Ghazaleh Khalifeh‘s shows, according to the Daily Mail. Her halter-top-style dress displayed tons of skin for those in attendance! With her hands on her hips, Katie happily showed off her enviable svelte figure in her breezy dress featuring an a-line skirt. She completed the look with a pair of confident black pumps, giving her 5 ‘9” stature a bump! Being coupled up looks good on her! And although her on-going relationship with Jamie has been kept under wraps for years, according to our sources, it’s going swimmingly!

“Katie is attracted to Jamie partly because he is so caring to her daughter Suri [Cruise, 11],” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Jamie treats Suri like one of his own daughters and is always singing silly songs to her and making her laugh and smile. Suri thinks Jamie is really funny and she loves when he is around.” Now that they’ve let the cat out of the bag, could their relationship be headed to the next level soon!?

