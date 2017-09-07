Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx ‘Tired Of Living A Lie’ — Why They’re Coming Out Now

The cat’s out of the bag! Now that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have finally gone public, HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY reveal why the couple decided it was time to stop hiding their 4-year long romance.

Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49, are done being a (not-so-well-kept) secret. A friend of the couple has revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com why they went public over Labor Day weekend, sharing that they are head over heels in love. “Katie and Jamie are finally in a place where they are OK with the world knowing about their big secret,” the insider told us. “Most of the important people in their lives have known about them for a long time and they felt they were tired of living a lie to the rest of the world.” Make sure you click here to see the first pictures of Katie and Jamie holding hands!

Our insider also added that, “The timing is right for them to take the relationship out from the shadows as they are truly, confident, secure with their relationship and totally in love.” Isn’t that sweet? We are so happy to hear that Katie and Jamie feel so secure in their longtime romance. As previously mentioned, the secret wasn’t exactly well-kept as reports claimed for years that the two were a pair. Despite the rumors and reports, Katie and Jamie always stayed mum — until now. While they still haven’t spoken out, the pictures of them holding hands during a romantic beach stroll speaks volumes. Maybe a red carpet debut is coming up next? We can only hope!

