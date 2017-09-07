Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Details About Surrogate — She’s A Mom Of 2 & More Revealed

The identity of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate is being kept top-secret, but information about the mystery woman’s education, family and more have now been revealed. Get to know her here!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, will reportedly welcome their third child via surrogate in January, but, understandably, they’re keeping mum about the woman they’ve chosen to carry their little one. However, TMZ has obtained information about the mysterious surrogate. The woman is reportedly African American and in her mid-20s, as is her husband, who she’s been married to for five years, according to the site. TMZ also reports that the couple has two young kids of their own, and that the unidentified woman is a college graduate who is in “great physical shape.”

With a due date reportedly in January, the surrogate is about halfway through the pregnancy. It’s also been reported that Kim and Kanye’s baby will be a little girl. The 36-year-old wanted to carry her own baby for a third time, but she ran the risk of her severe medical condition, placenta accreta, becoming life-threatening if she got pregnant again. It was first reported at the end of July that the surrogate was three months along, but in an interview released in mid-August, Kim remained coy about the rumors. “There have been things said, and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything,” she said. “We’re definitely trying. We’re hoping so.”

Of course, the surrogate’s privacy is probably a major concern for Kim and Kanye this time around, so it’s understandable that she’d want to keep quiet. And while she’s not pregnant, Kim is taking major advantage of having her body in tip-top shape right now — she wore a skintight, latex dress to the Tom Ford NFYW show on Sept. 6 and looked BEYOND incredible. SLAY.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Kim and Kanye to have their third baby!?