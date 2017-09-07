‘This Is Us’ fans may have to wait just a little longer to see star Justin Hartley’s sexy face on the show again, but they can get a good look at his butt right now thanks to the new NSFW ‘Bad Moms Christmas’ trailer! Check out the raunchy clip here!

Justin Hartley, 40, fans who fell in love with the hunky actor during the first season of This Is Us will be glad to know he has a part in the upcoming A Bad Moms Christmas — a very sexy part. The actor showed up stark naked in the film’s new NSFW trailer which was released today, Sept. 6. And my, oh my, was seeing Justin’s rock hard bod (and butt!) the greatest gift of all! Click here to see pics of Bad Moms.

The comedy sequel stars Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn, who are all reprising their roles from the raunchy 2016 tale of three moms who were just too stressed and had to let loose! In this sequel the threesome are again stressed, but this time by the holidays (and their kids and mothers!). It’s in the sequel where we get a nice look at Justin’s assets as his character goes to get his butt waxed by Kathryn, who plays aesthetician Carla. “How’d you guys meet?” Amy (Mila) asks Carla in the trailer of Justin, her date who is a stripper Santa. “Waxing his balls,” she replies.

The trailer then cuts to this hilarious scene of the waxing process. “I can pull my butt crack open for you if you want,” Justin’s character says to her while laying butt naked with his legs wide open in the air. “I don’t think anyone has ever asked if they can hold their butt crack open for me before,” she replies coyly. “I’ll hold my butt crack open for you anytime you want, Carla,” he says charmingly. OMG, we can’t wait to see the rest of this exchange when A Bad Moms Christmas hits theaters on Nov. 3!

