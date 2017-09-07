Taylor Swift’s Finally Ready To Step Out With New BF Joe Alwyn: ‘She Really Likes Him’

Taylor Swift has managed to keep her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn secret for months. Now that she’s got a new album dropping in November, a new report claims she’s finally ready to introduce her man to the world.

Now that Taylor Swift, 27, is back in such a huge way with new music and global chart domination, she’s reportedly inching closer to making her romance with actor Joe Alwyn, 26, public after dating undercover for months. “It’s been Taylor’s M.O. to be seen with a new guy first, have her new single drop and then announce her new album. But this time, she’s kept the guy private. And that’s pretty interesting. She really likes Joe,” a source tells Us Weekly. Taylor dropped her first new single in ages with “Look What You Made Me Do” on Aug. 24, and it immediately went number one worldwide. Just a few days prior she announced that her sixth studio album Reputation would drop on Nov. 10. As a result, “Expect to see them step out together really soon,” their insider days.

“Taylor knows the buzz around her just began, and she’ll want to continue that before her album drops,” says the source. “One way is showing off her new love. He’s a good prize and is supportive of her career choices. She’s very happy.” We can’t wait for when they decide to finally step out in public as a couple. Heck, at this point we’d take an Instagram selfie of them together! See pics of Taylor’s British boyfriends.

So far we’ve seen only long-lens paparazzi pics that have shown the couple together. In June they were photographed laughing and having coffee together on a balcony in Nashville. They’ve managed to elude the paps in NYC thanks to her bodyguards and wearing big hoodies. There was chatter that Tay might make an appearance at the Aug. 27 VMAs where her video for “LWYMMD” dropped, but she was a no-show. “She didn’t want the media to ask about him. She’s enjoying her private time,” the mag’s source says. Well, we’re bound to finally see the couple together one of these days, as they can’t hide forever. Plus he probably totally wants to celebrate Taylor’s massive success. How about a romantic dinner out you two?

HollywoodLifers, how do you think Taylor will finally introduce her relationship with Joe to the world? In a photo? On a date? In a music video? At an awards show? What’s your best guess?