Rihanna & Hailey Baldwin Rock NYFW Hot Trend Wearing A Mini Jacket & Nothing Else

Rihanna, 29, and Hailey Badlwin, 20, are two daring divas, so it’s no surprise that they’re slaying New York Fashion Week with a risque new trend. Both gorgeous women stepped out in NYC wearing big coats, with nothing underneath. That’s right, both girls went pantsless! We’re totally digging the revealing style. Click here for more celebs at NYFW.

Hailey went dark with her version of the trend. The blonde bombshell rocked an all-black ensemble, complete with an oversized black coat with just a lacy bra underneath. She accessorized perfectly with black sunglasses, a chic black bag and knee-high black boots. While the leggy look did show a lot of skin, it still covered all of the important parts. We like the illusion of naughtiness without actually having to show your stuff!

Rihanna put her own signature spin on the look. She wore a large boxy plaid sports coat rolled up at the wrists that just barely covered her booty. Though the blazer looks like a mens’ jacket, she added some feminine touches with demure gray stilettos, a gold purse and simple gold necklace. Her hair was thrown up in a messy bun and her circular sunglasses gave the whole look a retro vibe. We’re totally digging it!

