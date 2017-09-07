XQ Super School Live: Everything To Know About This Important Telecast Featuring Justin Timberlake & More

Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson and more huge stars are participating in ‘EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live’ on Sept. 8! Here’s when and where you can watch the huge telecast, plus all other vital info on the education initiative.

Entertainment Industry Foundation Presents: XQ Super School Live is happening live in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, Sept. 8 at 8:00 PM EST with a pre-show streaming online at 6:30 PM EST, and you’ll definitely want to tune in. The hour-long telecast, which will focus on the future of American high schools, is set to air on NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, as well as via live stream. Did we mention Kelly Clarkson will be performing her new song “Love So Soft?” Yas. Check back at HollywoodLife.com tomorrow to watch!

Of course, you want to know who’s involved. Are you sitting down? Good, because the star-studded list features Justin Timberlake, J.J. Abrams, Kelsea Ballerini, Maria Bello, Cate Blanchett, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sean Hayes, Allison Janney, DJ Khaled, Gayle King, Norman Lear, Joel McHale, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Maren Morris, David Muir, Al Roker, Ian Somerhalder, Ringo Starr, U2, Matt Walsh, Reggie Watts, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hanks, Andra Day, Tony Hale, Bill Hader, Christian Slater, Common, Rami Malek, Miranda Cosgrove, Melissa Rivers and Jesse Williams, plus performances from Kelly Clarkson, Hunter Hayes and Jordan Fisher!

“High schools must be rethought and reshaped so every student can succeed in college, career and life,” EIF said in an initial announcement, via Variety. “XQ seeks to bring Americans together to create new school models reflecting the needs and experiences of the students they serve,” they added. You can learn more about this important cause here!

