Demi Lovato Gets Raw & Real Towards An Ex On Emotional New Track — Singing About Wilmer?

Surprise! Demi Lovato has given us another track from her upcoming album ‘Tell Me You Love Me,’ and you can listen to the power ballad here. Do you think ‘You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore’ is about Wilmer Valderrama?

Good news, Lovatics: Demi Lovato, 24, dropped a new track today, Sept. 7, and it’s giving us all of the feels! “I won’t fall for your games/So don’t hate me when I say,” she sings on the song, putting her amazing pipes on full display, “That you don’t do it for me anymore.” So is it about her ex Wilmer Valderrama, 37? Click to listen to the track on iTunes.

The song serves as our third taste of Demi’s highly anticipated upcoming album, which is due Sept. 29. We’ve already heard the title track “Tell Me You Love Me” and summer bop “Sorry Not Sorry,” and now we really can’t wait for the full record! This song has the same vibe as “SNS,” all about being honest with your past lover about why you left them behind. “Money won’t pay for your problems, you gotta fix them yourself,” she sings. “Vices and pity won’t solve ’em, stop feeling bad for yourself.” Hmm, interesting.

Demi recently opened up about one of her new songs, admitting that she’s afraid it’ll be mistaken for a diss track. “Sometimes you put out music that you just feel like everyone is going to know who it’s about,” she told MTV in an interview on Aug. 29. “Headlines are going to come out of it, and it’s like, when you write a song, you’re just being vulnerable, and you’re just writing about something that’s inspiring you, so all the baggage that comes with it is what I’m kind of nervous about,” she added. “Whatever you want to think about it — you go into whatever theories you have — fine. But I know what it’s about and who it’s about and I’m just going to let it be.”

Is this the song Demi was talking about? Well, listen and decide for yourself!

