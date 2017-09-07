Ciara Flaunts Post-Baby Body On 1st Red Carpet Since Giving Birth 5 Mos. Ago & She Looks Incredible

Just 5 months after welcoming her daughter, Ciara looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sexy Tom Ford gown for New York Fashion Week. We cannot believe her impressive pregnancy weight loss — see for yourselves here!

Ciara‘s, 31, post-baby body is on POINT! Showing off her insane pregnancy weight loss, the singer draped herself in all black in honor of the start of New York Fashion Week. The mom-of-two hit up the Tom Ford runway presentation on Sept. 6 wearing a stunning Tom Ford number. The dress looked incredible on Ciara as it was sleeveless, all black, and featured a halter neckline and satin detailing. We especially loved the sexy slit in the back. Click here to see adorable pics of Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson.

Flaunting her amazing post-pregnancy look further, the star posted a few photos from the night on her Instagram account — including a fun video of her sassy catwalk. “The snapback thooooo! She’s sooo pretty,” one fan commented, referencing how quickly Ciara has gotten her famous body back. Another gushed, “The Queen Is Back.” Although Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson, 28, have posted many photos since the birth of their daughter, Sienna Princess, back in April, the Tom Ford event was the artist’s first red carpet postpartum. And boy did she bring the fire!

Not only did Ciara’s outfit knock our socks off, but she also sported a new beauty look — trading in her blonde locks for a stick-straight, black ‘do. At the star-studded party, Ciara was joined by the likes of Cindy Crawford, Julianne Moore, Anna Wintour, Karlie Kloss, and Liev Schreiber — just to name a few! Kim Kardashian, 36, also dropped by, marking her first appearance following the news that she’s reportedly expecting her third child via a surrogate this January.

Ciara and Russell announced the birth of their first child together with a joint Instagram post on April 28. Their healthy baby girl was born at 7:13 p.m. in Los Angeles, weighing in at 7 lbs., 13 oz. Fans are still waiting for a first pic of the infant though. Sienna is the first child for the Seattle Seahawks quarterback while Ciara is also mom to 3-year-old son Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

