Celebs At Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Cindy Crawford & More In The Front Row

From Kim Kardashian to Cindy Crawford, fashion’s elite was front and center during New York Fashion Week. See all the biggest stars in the front row below!

New York Fashion Week is always a spectacle and twice a year, tons of celebrities flock to the front row at the shows of the biggest names in fashion to see what designs are coming in the next season. Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Ciara and Cindy Crawford were all front row at Tom Ford‘s Spring Summer 2018 show on Sept. 6. There, they saw hot models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner walk the runway — with short hair!

At a NYFW Kickoff Party sponsored by TRESemmé on Sept. 6, stars like Kate Bosworth, Tracee Ellis Ross, Paris Jackson, Gabrielle Union, Constance Zimmer, Ashley Graham, Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd and many more looked gorgeous and stylish. At the Pamella Roland show held at Chelsea Piers on Sept. 6, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, plus Nigel Barker, Miss Jay Alexander, model Devon Windsor and Olivia Culpo all checked out the collection from the front row. Katie Holmes looked amazing in a floral halter gown at a CFDA and LIFEWTR presentation on Sept. 7.

Nina Agdal and Coco Rocha were at the Anna Sui x Inc : International Concepts Launch Party on Sept. 7. We can’t wait to see more celebs throughout NYFW! Check out stars in the front row in the gallery attached.

HollywoodLifers, do you love seeing celebs in the front row at Fashion Week?