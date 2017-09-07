Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker & More Celebs Who Used Surrogates To Have Babies

Some were surprised that Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are reportedly using a surrogate for baby #3, but surrogacy is actually super popular in Hollywood. Check out who else hired someone to carry their kid here!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, are reportedly adding to their family, with a new addition arriving in January. But since it’s not safe for Kim to get pregnant again, as she suffered from extreme placenta accreta during her first two pregnancies, the stars have apparently decided to enlist someone ELSE to carry their little one. Their surrogate is reportedly pregnant with a girl! Kim and Kanye are just the LATEST celebs to hire a surrogate though. Stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, Neil Patrick Harris, 44, and Tyra Banks, 43, all had their kids via a surrogate, and there’s way more names where those came from! As turns out, the trend isn’t so uncommon after all. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian-West family.

SJP and her husband Matthew Broderick, 55, used a surrogate back in 2009 for their twins Tabitha and Loretta. Once the cuties were born, they joined big brother James. “Well, you know, we’ve been trying to expand our family for a number of years and we actually have explored a variety of ways of doing so,” the actress told Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush soon after she announced she was using a surrogate to have her daughters. “This was one of the things we discussed with seriousness that had real possibilities for us.”

Tyra and partner Erik Asla also found great luck with a surrogacy, as they welcomed their first child, York Banks Asla, via a surrogate in 2016. Beforehand, Tyra had been open about her struggles with conceiving and using IVF. “As I gaze into the beautiful eyes of my son, I think about all the people who struggle with fertility or carrying a child and continue to pray for them every day,” Tyra told People magazine soon after announcing the arrival of her son. “My hopes and dreams are filled with well wishes that they get to feel what my little treasure, York Banks Asla, feels like in my arms.”

Neil and his husband David Burtka welcomed their adorable blonde twins, Gideon and Harper, 6, via a surrogate in 2010. And they’ve talked a lot about their life-changing experience. “Two eggs, two embryos, one of mine, one of his,” the couple have described how their fraternal twins were conceived. “We really had thought it through financially, emotionally, relationship-wise. We didn’t just accidentally get pregnant. These kids came into our world with nothing but love,” Neil told Oprah Winfrey in 2012. Clearly surrogacy was an answer to many of these celebrities’ prayers!

