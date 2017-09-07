Naked In Nature: Kim Kardashian & More Celebs Who Have Gone Nude Outdoors

This is definitely NSFW! There’s just something about the outdoors and the fresh air that makes celebs strip down! Check out Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and more stars who’ve been one with nature…

Tequila makes your clothes come off? No, nature does! Forget every old saying you ever heard, because “naked in nature” is a thing. And, we’re not complaining! Your favorite stars have developed a new trend and it involves them taking it all off! Who knew Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, were so outdoorsy! Check out all of Hollywood’s hottest celebs who’ve stripped down for camera, and most likely any nearby animals… [click through the above gallery!]

Although none of us are strangers to Kim Kardashian’s killer curves, but, she threw us for a loop with her latest nude shot. The sexy star, 36, posed naked in a tree — with stars strategically placed over her nipples — in nothing but climbing boots. Kim took to Instagram on Sept. 6, to reveal one of the photos from her shoot with Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot for their new book. She appeared super serious while she grabbed a hold of a branch.

And, it looks it runs in the family, because Kourtney, 38, also posed nude during season 13 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The mother of three — Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2 — curled up on a rock in her birthday suit during a family vacation. She posed nude, poolside, in front of tropical plants as her friend, Jen Atkin‘s husband, photographer to the stars, Mike Rosenthal, 40, captured the sexy shots. Kourt looked stunning as she let the KUWTK cameras film the shoot, with her sisters, Kylie, 20, Khloe, 33, and Kim present.

We can’t forget about Justin Bieber, 23. The singer practically started the “belfie” [butt selfies] trend when he posed nude on a boat in the middle of the ocean. The Biebs shocked the internet when he uploaded the naked shot to his Instagram account, and obviously, fans went crazy. He showed off his entire backside while he pointed to a nearby sight ahead of his boat.

There must be something riveting and exhilarating about stripping down in the outdoors, because all of your favorite stars are doing it. However, we don’t recommend or condone the racy act. So, keep it PG and just click through our above gallery to see celebs being one with nature!

HollywoodLifers, tell us, which of the photos was your favorite?