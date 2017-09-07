Danielle Bregoli isn’t holding back! The ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl put her father on blast in a new remix of a Kodak Black song. Danielle also told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why she decided to get in a major dig at her dad!

“Pulling up in the Panamera with the pink slip so you know it’s mine / My daddy ain’t buy it, he left me in private and tried to come back when he seen I was shining but f**k him” Danielle Bregoli, 14, raps in her remix of Kodak Black’s song “Roll In Peace.” Danielle tells it like it is, that’s for sure! “Cash Me Outside” girl has some serious talent when it comes to rapping! HollywoodLife.com got the EXCLUSIVE scoop from Danielle about why she released the remix. “I felt like writing something about what’s going on in my life, so I remixed Kodak’s, “Roll In Peace,” she told us. “New music on the way for sure.”

Danielle is really making a name for herself in the music industry. Danielle, who also goes by the alter ego Bhad Bhabie, recently dropped her first single titled “These Heauxs.” She also released a first look at her music video and threw some serious shade at Kylie Jenner’s lips! Danielle even mocked Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” cover and wrote, “F**k a reputation.”

Danielle previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’s not close with her father at all. “My father has never been active in my life and now that he sees me doing good things, he’s just trying to shut it down for no reason,” she told us. “He’s a liar and he’s only interested in two things, money and making himself look good.” She also added that she thinks her father is the “worst person in the world.”

