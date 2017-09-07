Brooke Lewis Engaged After Romantic Surprise Proposal At Griffith Observatory

Congrats are in order for actress and dating expert, Brooke Lewis! She had the surprise of a lifetime when her boyfriend, Mark Steven, proposed with a gorgeous ring and we have the EXCLUSIVE photos.

Brooke Lewis just proved that her dating expertise really is legit. On Friday, September 1, she met her boyfriend, Mark Steven, at the Griffith Observatory for a romantic evening overlooking the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California. Little did Brooke know that Mark had a surprise in store for her, dropping to his knee and presenting her with a 3 carat pave split shank in white gold. As you can see in the pictures, Brooke was completely stunned by the proposal to which she obviously said yes, HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY confirm. We’re so happy for Brooke and Mark, who could not look more in love in the sweet photos from their happiest day yet.

Mark decided to propose on the roof of the famed observatory, right next to the James Dean statue. Brooke, who has a massive following on both Twitter and Instagram, was dressed to impress for the evening in a stunning black dress. Mark also surprised Brooke with a classic car at the observatory, which swept them away to celebrate their very exciting news. You can see a close up of Brooke’s incredible engagement ring below. Mark definitely knew what he was doing when he picked out that sparkler!

