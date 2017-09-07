‘Big Brother’ Recap: Shocking Double Eviction Shakes Up The House & Reveals The Final 5

After one huge blindside shocked half the house, those remaining had to battle it out — and another was sent home!

The first eviction of the night was a pretty intense one, to say the least. Somehow, Paul convinced the whole house to split the vote so that all the blood went on Christmas‘ hands. Their speeches made it clear that Jason thought he was safe, and Kevin thought he was going home.

Alex and Raven voted to keep Jason, while Paul and a very emotional meatball, Josh, voted to keep Kevin. So that meant that Christmas had to call out Jason, and send him home. His goodbye was probably one of the saddest things we’ve seen thus far on Big Brother — he literally stormed out, Cody style, not saying goodbye to one soul. Alex of course tried chasing after him, as did Paul, which is a little annoying since it was his fault that Jason was sent packing.

Naturally, Alex was livid — so much so that she put all her energy into the HOH competition and won. She quickly had to choose nominations, putting up Kevin and Raven (Raven had voted for Jason to go, since Jason voted out Matt). Somehow, Paul still was not a target. (In the words of Bobby Moyniham, HOW?!)



At the POV competition, Josh was so upset that he won it — seriously, maybe these people need to get emotional more often in this game? After admitting he felt alone in the game, he decided not to use the Power of Veto and leave the nominations as is.

HollywoodLifers, were you shocked that somehow Paul is still running the game?