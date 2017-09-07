The 13 Most Relatable Kelly Clarkson Songs Of All Time

Kelly Clarkson dropped her first new songs in two years today, Sept. 7, and they’re both stunning. To celebrate the ‘Love So Soft’ and ‘Move You’ releases, we’ve rounded up our fave Kelly songs of all time!

Kelly Clarkson, 35, is back, and we couldn’t be happier. With a new album on the way (look for Meaning of Life on Oct. 27) and a TODAY Show performance tomorrow, Sept. 8, it’s safe to say that she’s pulling off the comeback to end all comebacks!

ICYMI, Kelly dropped the ridiculously catchy lead single “Love So Soft” from her upcoming album along with the video (above) and a surprise track called “Move You” today. After you listen to those, check out the HollywoodLife.com staff picks the American Idol OG’s songs that resonated with them the most. Scroll for a convenient playlist of everything mentioned here!

“Since You’ve Been Gone”

“We’ve all thought we were Kelly at some point, lip-syncing into our mirror and shaking our bedhead hair to this one.” — Paige Kindlick

“Behind These Hazel Eyes”

“I have hazel eyes, so I identify with this.” — Chris Rogers

“Me too!!” — Gab Ginsberg

“Sober”

“One of the most underrated Kelly songs of all time. It’s darker, it’s slower, but it’s powerful as hell. When she hits the last chorus, there is just so much heart and hurt in her voice, you feel every note in your gut.” — Dina Sartore-Bodo

“My December was such an underrated album in general! This track also shows how diverse she can be.” — Chris Rogers

“Breakaway”

“I know I’m not the only one who associates Kelly with this song forever and always. Iconic.” — Gab Ginsberg

“Don’t Let Me Stop You”

“The lyrics are beyond meaningful and every woman can relate. You can’t help dance along to the beat. Also, Kelly’s vocals. Are you kidding?” — Emily Longeretta

“My Life Would Suck Without You”

“Such a jam! When it comes on, you can’t resist turning the volume way up and rocking out.” — Kathleen Harper

“Because of You”

“So sad. So beautiful.” — Gab Ginsberg

“Miss Independent”

“The ultimate girl power song — perfect after a breakup.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas

“Catch My Breath”

“It’s basically the song that starts to play in your car and everyone starts singing as others drive by you wondering why you’re all having so much fun. It lives up to its name because you’ll need to catch your breath trying to hit the high notes as you sing along!” — Russ Weakland

