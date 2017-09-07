Amanda Stanton & Robby Hayes Broke Up After ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Ended

Another one bites the dust… er, sand? Amanda Stanton just admitted that after ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ she and Robby Hayes called it quits.

“Robby [Hayes] and I are not together,” Amanda Stanton revealed to Us magazine at an event on September 6, before adding she’s “not really sure” how Robby’s handling it. The 27-year-old mother of two had returned to Bachelor in Paradise for her second time and connected with Robby about half way through the season, after denying him multiple times. She was “skeptical” to get involved with him to begin with, she told the mag.

“I wasn’t interested in him at all and I was off limits to him because he’s friends with Josh [Murray],” she admitted, referencing her ex-fiancé who she got engaged to last year on Paradise. “We just kind of talked a little bit during the break and we just kind of enjoyed talking to each other I think. And then we just started hanging out more and more and then it just started turning into something.”

However, it ended after the season ended, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise. In the teaser for the final episode, as well as the reunion special, with the twins accusing Robby of cheating on her — and of seeing photos of it.

As for Amanda, she told the magazine,she’s focusing on her kids, Kinsley and Charlie, as well as co-parenting with their father, Nick Buonfiglio. “What people don’t realize I think is, so my ex Nick, the girls’ dad, and I have always been pretty cordial. I mean, we’ve had our moments where we haven’t been,” she said. “But really for the most part I can say, since we split up almost four years ago, we’ve been pretty good about still being able to be around each other occasionally. I think that’s really good and it makes me really happy that we can do that.”

The Bachelor in Paradise finale and reunion special air Monday, Sept. 11 on ABC.