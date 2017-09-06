Lindsey Stirling: 5 Things To Know About The Violinist Dancing With Mark Ballas On ‘DWTS’

Mark Ballas is making his ‘DWTS’ return with violinist Lindsey Stirling! If you’re not up to speed on all things music, you might be wondering who Lindsey is. Here’s everything you need to know before the premiere!

1. Lindsey Stirling rose to fame on America’s Got Talent! Lindsey, 30, brought her hip-hop violinist act to season 5 of AGT. She didn’t win, but she did make it to the quarterfinals. Judge Piers Morgan, 52, told her that she wasn’t “good enough” doing what she was doing, but she refused to change her style. “A lot of people have told me along the way that my style and the music I do… is unmarketable,” she said in a 2012 interview. “But the only reason I’m successful is because I have stayed true to myself.” Lindsey continued to post videos on YouTube and now has 9.7 million subscribers.

2. She’s unlike any violinist you’ve ever heard before. Her performances are electric. She takes the classical sound of the violin and pairs it with high-energy dance and electronica music. She’s collaborated with John Legend, 38, and Pentatonix on songs that will take your breath away.

3. She’s Mormon. Lindsey served as a missionary in New York City for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “There was a time in my life when I lost all my ambition, I had no purpose, and I began to hate myself,” she said in a blog post. “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was an essential light in my life that helped my love myself again.”

4. She’s battled anorexia in the past. She revealed her struggle in 2016. In an interview with PEOPLE, Lindsey admitted that she realized she was anorexic and depressed after becoming “miserable and self-absorbed about my body.” Lindsey’s song “Shatter Me” tells the story of her overcoming anorexia.

5. She’s releasing a Christmas album. Lindsey is staying busy this fall! She is set to release a holiday album later this year and will be involved in a new comic book series called Sparrow.

Dancing With the Stars season 25 premieres Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lindsey and Mark could win the mirror ball trophy? Let us know!