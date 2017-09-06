Rihanna, Harry Styles & Jaden Smith Top International Best Dressed List — See All Honorees

The 2017 International Best Dressed List has been revealed by ‘Vanity Fair’, and on the list, some of our favorites like RiRi, Solange Knowles, and Michelle Obama. See all the best dressed stars of the year below.

It’s no surprise that Rihanna is on Vanity Fair‘s International Best Dressed List. Bad Gal RiRi always takes risks with her fashion choices, and always looks cool and confident, whatever she is wearing. Rihanna’s most notable outfit was “A Monse tweed dress, worn to receive the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year award,” according to the magazine. That dress was stunning, fashion-forward and perfect for the serious occasion. We also love this off-the-shoulder pale pink dress (shown above) that she wore at a Valerian premiere back in July. It was both sexy and sweet — a combination Rihanna always nails.

As far as some Hollywood ladies who made the cut: Cate Blanchett, Zoe Kravitz, Solange Knowles, Ruth Negga, and Janelle Monae were all named best dressed. Jaden Smith was named as an “original” — he pushes boundaries by wearing skirts and questioning gender roles. As a trendsetting couple, Barack and Michelle Obama made the list. Lauren Hutton, Jeremy Irons, and Lauren Santo Domingo were inducted into the 2017 Hall of Fame.

For the men, Tennis player Roger Federer, Donald Glover, basketball player LeBron James, and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau all made the list. Harry Styles was named as well, with his most notable look being his pink suit by Edward Sexton, that he wore during his TODAY concert!

Notably absent from the list? First Lady Melania Trump.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is best dressed in the world?