Tiny Still Haunted By Bernice Burgos: What She’s Doing To Prove To T.I. That She’s Better For Him

Poor Tiny. T.I. may have ended his romance with Bernice Burgos, but Tiny’s still haunted by the fact that the model nearly destroyed her marriage to the rapper. So here’s what she’s doing about it…

“Even though Bernice [Burgos] is out of the picture, she’s still on Tiny‘s mind. Tiny checks up on her on social media and compares herself to her all the time. Tiny’s still haunted by Bernice — Bernice nearly destroyed her marriage, so just forgetting about her is not an option. Instead, she’s taking notes and making sure she outdoes Bernice. Sending T.I. sexy twerking videos is just part of it — she’s also checking Bernice’s style and how she poses for her selfies. Tiny’s not in total denial, she knows T.I. obviously had a huge attraction to Bernice and she wants to make sure she does it better than her. She’s all about proving to T.I. that she’s better for him in every way,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Obviously, we feel bad for Tiny. It must not be fun feeling like you have to compete with someone for another’s love, but we do have to admit — ever since Tiny started trying to prove her worth to T.I., she’s been on fire! Have you heard about the twerking videos she’s sending T.I.? Apparently, they’re so hot, they put Bernice Burgos “to shame.” For real. And another source told us, “Tiny has some serious booty and unlike Bernice, her butt is all natural.” Oh snap!

We just hope that whatever Tiny’s doing, it’s working for her and T.I. We’d hate to see them part ways again.

