Selena Gomez Loves To Spoil The Weeknd With Home-Cooked Meals & Breakfast In Bed

As The Weeknd prepares for his upcoming tour dates, Selena is making sure he’s at his best! She’s been taking care of him with special treats and other thoughtful gestures. And, he’s been doing the same!

Can Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, be any more precious? When it comes to affection and love, it’s a two-way street for the young couple, who equally care for one another in any facet of their relationship. And, although Sel has been catering to her man amidst his crazy tour schedule, he’s been doing the same for her. “As The Weeknd gears up for the North American leg of his tour, before heading to Australia, he’s been relaxing, resting, meditating and eating super clean and healthy. And, Selena has been looking after him and totally spoiling him,” a source close to Abel [his real name], shares with HL.

As you may know, Selena revealed in 2015, that she had been diagnosed with Lupus, a chronic, autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body for years. She’s been open about how she maintains a healthy lifestyle in order to keep her health in check. So, it’s been quite easy for her to help The Weeknd get into a healthier routine. “She’s been making him nutritious shakes and cooking him delicious, healthy meals, even bringing him breakfast in bed,” the insider says. Too cute!

It’s evident that Selena and The Weeknd have been going strong, especially as of late. The pair were spotted out on multiple dates in NYC recently, where they weren’t afraid to show off some adorable PDA. “Their relationship is great and they are both so supportive of each other,” our source gushes. “When one is feeling sick, or down, the other steps up to the plate and rallies round them. Abel is always there for her 100 %.”

The two were first linked back in Jan. 2017, when they were photographed in each other’s arms in Santa Monica, CA, after a dinner date. They’ve been inseparable ever since. And, while The Weeknd and Sel were private about sharing their romance with the world, they’ve recently started to open up more. Selena shared a rare photo of the two out on a dinner date, Sept. 4, where they looked happier than ever!

HollywoodLifers, do you think The Weeknd will propose this year?