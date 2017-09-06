Scott Disick Reportedly Hospitalized After Police Rush To His Home

Scott Disick has been globe-trotting and partying with different women all summer long, and it looks like it all caught up to him in August when police were called to his home. After their arrival, the reality star was rushed to the hospital.

“On August 18, [the Los Angeles Fire Department] responded to a call from the home of Scott Disick,” a spokesperson for LAFD told RadarOnline. “He was transported to a local hospital shortly after the Lost Hills Sheriff arrived to the scene. No other information is available.” It’s unclear how long Scott stayed in the hospital or what exactly he was admitted for. However, he has been known to throw parties at the Hidden Hills home where the fire department was called to.

Interestingly, Scott was absent on Instagram from Aug. 13 until Aug. 22, but he’s been very active on his social media page ever since. So, hatever happened, it does not seem like the Lord stayed in the hospital long. He was also photographed out with his son, Reign Disick, 2, in Los Angeles on Aug. 30, and if something super serious had happened, it’s not likely that Kourtney Kardashian, 38, would want him to be alone with the kids.

Story Developing…

