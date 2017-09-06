Will Prince Harry Marry Meghan Markle In $47 Million Wedding? New Report Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘sparing no expense’ when it comes to their $47 million wedding, according to a new report, which claims to have all of the lavish details! Wait until you see the ‘star-studded guest list!’

Did we miss the proposal? Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle, 36, are reportedly engaged and set to marry in a lavish ceremony — this, all according to OK! magazine’s latest issue [Sept. 18]. While the happy couple has yet to confirm an engagement, a source tells the mag that Harry proposed in the most romantic way. And, get this — the pair are reportedly dropping $47 million on their wedding, aka, “the party of the century,” as the mag says Harry has called it. They claim to have all of the amazing details…

Harry reportedly popped the question while the pair were just on holiday for three weeks in August. He allegedly got down on one knee at Victoria Falls, a stunning location in southern Africa, which has been dubbed one of the seven wonders of the world. “It’s a spectacular place,” the source said, detailing that the waterfall on the Zambezi River is the “perfect backdrop” for a romantic proposal. “No doubt Meghan burst into tears,” the source admitted about Harry’s alleged proposal.

The ring? — Harry reportedly proposed with a family heirloom, his aunt Princess Margaret‘s ruby ring. “Harry wanted to choose a ring that would not only look stunning on Meghan, but that had sentimental value.” And, as for the location? — Harry and the Suits actress may tie the knot at Westminster Abbey, according to the mag’s royal insiders.

The guest list? — Royal experts, according to the mag, have predicted their wedding, including the reception, to cost anywhere around $47 million. Harry and Meghan will “spare no cost,” the source says, adding that the guest list is already filled with A-list names. “With both of their hollywood connections, this wedding could go down as one of the most star-studded affairs in history.” The mag hints that Priyanka Chopra, David Beckham, Cara Delevingne, and Angelina Jolie, are just a few of the big names who may be at the lavish event.

The gown? — Meghan’s main focus is reportedly all on her wedding dress. “She wants a custom Spanish-lace gown, and has the pick of the world’s best designers begging to work with her.” However, the source admits that Meghan will most likely go with an American fashion house; Vera Wang, a “strong choice.”

The decor? — “Meghan is obsessed with fresh flowers,” the insider details. “She has her heart set on a dramatic wall of peonies, her favorites, blended with Tudor roses, the flower of Britain, and forget-me-nots, a favorite of Princess Diana.”

Although Meghan only spoke out for the first time about their relationship in the latest issue of Vanity Fair, the planning is reportedly underway. And, Harry wants their reported nuptials to be the “party of the century.” However, that’s a bit hard to believe when the pair has yet to confirm an engagement. Not to mention, Harry and Meghan are and always have been very private. We’ll just have to wait and see about this one..

