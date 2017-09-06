Did Mario Quit His Job?: Nintendo Confirms The Video Game Character Is No Longer A Plumber

What the WHAT?! Mario from the Mario Brothers video game is no longer a plumber. We’ve got the details on what Nintendo says the beloved character is up to now.

We’re living in some rough times, as Mario from the video game has left his longtime profession as a plumber. Nintendo has revealed that he doesn’t really have a job these days in their newly updated profile on their Japanese website. It reads, “All around sporty, whether it’s tennis or baseball, soccer or car racing, he [Mario] does everything cool. As a matter of fact, he also seems to have worked as a plumber a long time ago,” according to a translation from the video game website Kotaku. Well, at least he’s got away from going down pipes and is living a more sporty life these days.

The popular game has totally stood the test of time after being created by video game legend Shigeru Miyamoto, 64, in 1981. Shigeru even said that Mario was originally named “Jumpman,” and was “basically a carpenter” in Donkey Kong, because the game was set on a construction site. “With (1983’s) Mario Bros., we brought in Luigi and a lot of the game was played underground so we made him to fit that setting and, we decided he could be a plumber,” he once told USA Today. “The scenario dictates his role.” See pics of Nintendo characters at Comic Con.

The objective to race through the Mushroom Kingdom, survive the main antagonist King Bowser’s forces, and save Princess Toadstool has remained the same, but the game has undergone 15 different versions over the years. Donkey Kong gave us Mario Brothers with the addition of brother Luigi, and spawned Super Mario Brothers. That in turn gave us deluxe and all-star editions, as well as Super Luigi brothers. Oh well, at least some things never change as Mario still is rocking his big bushy mustache and blue overalls, even if he isn’t a plumber anymore.

