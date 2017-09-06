Kate Middleton Reportedly 11 Weeks Pregnant & Too Sick To Take George To 1st Day Of School

At a reported 11 weeks along, Kate Middleton’s apparently experiencing awful morning sickness — SO much so that she reportedly won’t be able to take Prince George to his 1st day of school as planned!

Looks like Kate Middleton, 35, is missing out on Prince George‘s, 4, very first day of school thanks to Hyperemesis Gravidarum — aka her intense morning sickness, according to Daily Mail. Stating that the Duchess of Cambridge is “highly unlikely” to be well enough to accompany her son to his first day of school on Sept. 7, the publication also claims she wanted to be there so badly, but her nausea is just too extreme. On top of that, Us Weekly reports that Kate is 11 weeks along in her pregnancy! And while the royal family wanted to wait a bit longer to announce the happy news, they decided it was best to make the reveal when they did due to Kate’s condition. Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

However, before Kensington Palace released their pregnancy statement, they announced just last week that both Kate and Prince William, 35, would be taking little George to school at Thomas’s Battersea in London, but since then, a lot has changed, as the palace announced days later, on Sept. 4, that Kate is expecting the couple’s third child. “It’s looking highly unlikely now,” a source told the media outlet about Kate taking the little prince to school. “The Duchess wanted more than anything to be there. It’s a big day for her son. But she has been really very sick this week.” Poor Kate! Apparently Kate is suffering from the same morning sickness she had when she was expecting both Princess Charlotte, 2, and George.

Already, Kate has been forced to pull out of two public engagements — one on Sept. 4 and one on Sept. 5 — due to hyperemesis gravidarum. Just one day after Kate’s pregnancy was revealed, William said his wife was well, but admitted, “There’s not much sleep going on at the moment.” “We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating,” he added. “It’s always a bit anxious to start with, but she’s well.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

If the reports are true, and Kate really is 11 weeks along, that puts her at 2 1/2 months pregnant, which means she’ll most likely give birth April. Apparently the duke and duchess found out about the pregnancy five weeks ago, according to Us. “They’ve known for a while and didn’t particularly want to announce it before the 12-week mark, but due to having to cancel an engagement on Monday, they thought it was best to be honest about the situation,” a source told the mag. “The same thing happened before. She suffers terribly in these early weeks, but she has a great medical team and a fantastic support system.”

