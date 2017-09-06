Kanye West Abruptly Pulls Out Of New York Fashion Week — Nervous Of Another Breakdown?

Uh oh! Kanye West was set to debut his Yeezy Season 6 at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13, and now the show has suddenly been scrubbed. We’ve got the details on if he’s planning to reschedule the event.

We’re going to have to wait a little longer to see Kanye West‘s latest fashion creations for his Yeezy Season 6 line because his NYFW show isn’t going down as hoped. Reports had been sent out that the 40-year-old was planning to show off his new designs at an undisclosed NYC location at noon on Sept. 13, but it is no longer happening. There have been conflicting reports as to why Ye isn’t showing off his collaboration with Adidas, with Harper’s Bazaar, revealing that he “did not get the pieces together in time,” though the magazine later pulled the report.

However, E! News cites sources who claim that there was never a formal presentation scheduled for his showing and that the rapper plans on holding “a presentation or showroom for the Season 6 collection, but it won’t happen in the near future.” Despite spending eight days in a psychiatric ward following a breakdown back in Nov. of 2016, he still managed to get a Season 5 worth of designs runway ready for Feb. 2017’s NYFW held at Pier 59 Studios.

Yeezy’s got his hands full lately, so the fashion side of his career may have just fallen behind amidst reports that he and wife Kim Kardashian, 36, are expecting their third child via surrogate at the end of Jan. 2018. He’s also currently dealing with nemesis Taylor Swift, 27, coming after him hard in her new “Look What You Made Me Do” song and fierce video. Kanye’s been focusing on music as well, spending quite a bit of time in the studio. Uproxx reports that he’s working on new tracks with Migos, producing Pusha T’s next album and the most exciting news of all, he’s finally collaborating with former pal Kid Cudi, 33, again!

In Aug., reports surfaced that Cudi and Kanye had put their feud aside and headed to Japan to record some top secret material. “They’re going to drop some crazy collaboration out of the blue,” an insider told Page Six. “They’re going to drop some surprise project on everybody. They’re recording it now. Nobody knows what it is or what it sounds like,” the source added. “There are no professionals in the room. It’s just Cudi, Kanye and the engineer.” That is SO exciting! We’ll gladly wait on his latest collection of distressed sweaters, sweats and neutral bodysuits if we can get new Kanye music on the way.

