As if Javi Marroquin didn’t need another reason to be heartbroken by ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. The reality star has admitted during the upcoming season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ that she slept with his best friend!

We’re going to be getting a first hand look at how Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 25, and Javi Marroquin, 24, made a last-ditch effort to save any semblance of a marriage after she filed for divorce. Now it’s been revealed how their relationship may have been damaged forever by a shocking revelation she made when the former couple taped the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp in the fall of 2016. It came months after they had already announced their intention to split after four wedded years and now we know one reason why a reconciliation was never in the cards. In a preview for the upcoming season, Kailyn is seen yelling, “I slept with your best friend!” as Javi looks on in shock. How brutal! That’s a shocking betrayal to recover from.

“I’m not ready to relive these emotions all over again. Looking back at it, this might’ve been the hardest experience I’ve ever been through. Tune into @wetv this October. #don’tchasewaterfalls,” he captioned a preview clip from Marriage Boot Camp‘s new season on his Instagram on Sept. 6. Kailyn announced in Feb. of 2017 that she was expecting her third child, but that it wasn’t with Javi, who had always wanted to expand their family when they were still married. It took until May before she revealed that the father was her friend Chris Lopez. She welcomed a healthy baby boy on Aug. 5 who has yet to be named. Click here for pics of Kailyn and her kids.

There’s still so much drama between Kailyn and Javi, as we watched him slap her with child support demands on the Sept. 4 Teen Mom 2 episode. “I always knew he had it in his back pocket, but I didn’t think that he would actually file,” she said about his request. “It says the petition is for child support and medical support.” She claimed that Javi could get health insurance for their son Lincoln, 3, through his work and that he was saving money by having his parents live with him occasionally to help with his son’s daycare. “He told me it was for a savings account,” Kailyn told an MTV producer. “But no — it’s because he wants to be spiteful, and he…wants the money. I feel like it’s a slap in the face, but nothing Javi does surprises me anymore. At all,” she said.

