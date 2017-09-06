Kaia Gerber Gets Her License Days After 16th B-Day & Mom Cindy Crawford’s So Proud

Kaia Gerber is officially on the road! Days after celebrating her sweet 16, the model literally jumped for joy after passing her driver’s test — and her lookalike mom, Cindy Crawford, was JUST as pumped! See the sweet pics.

They grow up so fast! Kaia Gerber, 16, gained major freedom on Sept. 5 when she successfully went through a rite of passage — getting her driver’s license! Documenting the milestone on social media along with her mom, Cindy Crawford, 51, the model posed with her brand-new papers, and of course she looked uber fashionable! The stunning teen rocked blue, high-waisted camo pants paired with a crop top to the DMV, and after passing her test, she shared an adorable snapshot on her Instagram. Click here to see gorgeous pics of Kaia and Cindy twinning.

“We’ve got a licensed driver on our hands (STAY OFF THE ROAD),” Kaia wrote on a pic showing her posing outside the DMV and beaming while holding up her certificate. Her proud mama also posted a photo on social media, sharing a sweet Instagram pic of her daughter leaping for joy with certificate in hand. “Baby driver. Congrats on passing your driver’s test @KaiaGerber!” she captioned the image. Kaia celebrated her b-day just two days earlier on Sept. 3 by stepping out with Cindy and her dad Rande Gerber, 55.

The three enjoyed dinner at Delilah, a West Hollywood hotspot. She was also photographed attending the Malibu Chili Cook-Off and Carnival with a group of friends. Now that her birthday festivities are over, it’s safe to say Kaia is prepping for her New York Fashion Week debut. The budding model is expected to walk in her very first show once the week-long event kicks off on Sept. 7. Lucky for her, her seasoned mom will be with her every step of the way.

“Well, I’m chaperoning her. I’m not gonna be at every show, but I hope she understands how exhausting your first show season can be,” Cindy told WWD of her daughter’s special moment. “My advice to her—and it would be the same if she was going off to college or taking a job in a clothing store—is be on time, be professional, don’t be a diva, get off your phone. You’re around these incredibly talented people, soak up information, listen, watch, keep your eyes open, be present and enjoy it. Have fun. It’s fashion.” What a whirlwind birthday week, right?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love Cindy and Kaia’s adorable mother-daughter relationship? Don’t they look like total twins?