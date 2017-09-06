Jesse Williams & Wife Reach Custody Agreement: Did Minka Kelly Influence The Decision?

An agreement has been reached between Jesse Williams and his wife in their child custody case…and it seems possible that Jesse’s new gal, Minka Kelly, may have influenced a VERY specific clause in the settlement!

Jesse Williams and Aryn Darke-Lee have been embroiled in a two month custody war over their kids, Sadie, 3, and Marco, 2, but on Sept. 6, it was revealed by TMZ that they’d finally decided on joint legal custody. The agreement means that both parents will make all decisions about the kids’ health, welfare and upbringing. However, there is no stipulation in the agreement that discusses physical custody, according to TMZ. There is also reportedly a clause in the papers which states that Jesse and Aryn are not allowed to “introduce a person with whom he or she has a romantic relationship to the children until the relationship has endured at least six months.”

This statement is particularly interesting because Jesse has been spending a lot of time with Minka Kelly over the last few weeks, and there’s been rumors that Aryn is NOT happy about the relationship. Could his rebound be the reason for this super specific clause?! When Aryn and Jesse split in April, they tried to figure everything out in their divorce amicably and as informally as possible. However, by July, Jesse grew fed up with how things were being handled, claiming that his ex wasn’t giving him enough time with the kids and that she refused to let them have sleepovers with him. He filed papers, asking a judge to come up with a formal agreement.

While it’s still unclear how much time Jesse is getting with the kids, this new agreement definitely ensures that he’ll have more involvement in the children’s lives. Plus, he’s been linked to Minka since May, so if they stick it out, they only have to worry about the above clause for a few more months!

