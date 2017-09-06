‘Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Asks Son Jace, 8, To Walk Her Down The Aisle In Fall Wedding

Jenelle Evans can’t wait to tie the knot with David Eason on Sept. 23! And, as they gear up for their nuptials, she’s spilling all of the details on the ‘laid-back’ affair, including her son Jace’s role in the ceremony! The 8-year-old is ‘so excited’!

As Jenelle Evans, 25, looks forward to her upcoming nuptials to fiancé, David Eason, who is a pipe welder, she’s checking off some important boxes on her planning list. Her son Jace, 8, will officially walk her down the aisle, Sept. 23, she told Life & Style magazine! “He is so excited,” Jenelle gushed, adding, “He wants to wear his suit tomorrow!” Jenelle even gave some major insight about her wedding!

And, if you thought she was a high maintenance bride, think again. Jenelle’s “I dos” will be a casual affair, as the Teen Mom star admitted, “I even told the guys, ‘Come in jeans and button-downs.’ I don’t care.” The mother of three — Jace, Kaiser, 3, and Ensley [7-months] — detailed that her guests, which will only include close family and friends, will dine on buffet-style food. The ceremony will ultimately have a “laid-back” feel, Jenelle said. As for her honeymoon? — The reality star was excited to reveal that she and Eason are considering a Hawaiian destination to kick off their life together!

One person who didn’t make the guest list? — Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans. Jenelle told that mag that her mother “really crushed” their relationship. And, after Barbara attempted to keep Jenelle away from Jace on Mother’s Day [May 14], this year, Jenelle said she just can’t forgive her right now. But, Jenelle alluded that there may be hope for their tumultuous relationship. “Maybe I’ll forgive her someday, but just not right now,” she confessed.

However, Jenelle may have to face her mother sooner than expected. “I’m definitely looking forward to going back to court again in another year,” she admitted about fighting to get her son back. “Hopefully they grant me custody.” As you may know, Barbara obtained custody of Jenelle’s son, Jace in 2010 after Jenelle couldn’t properly care for him. Jenelle was arrested numerous times on drug charges, assault and more, and ultimately signed over custody. Nonetheless, Jenelle and Barbara made headway when they came to an agreement [after their Mother’s Day scuffle] that allowed Jenelle certain visitation rights, as well as more of a say in decisions regarding Jace. But, her relationship with Barbara is still strained.

Jenelle’s wedding to Eason will mark her second wedding. She was previously married to her ex, Courtland Rogers. The two tied the knot in a 2012 courthouse wedding. When Eason got down on one knee in Feb. 2017, that also marked Jenelle’s fifth engagement. Regardless of her past, we have a good feeling about this one! Congrats, again to the happy couple!

