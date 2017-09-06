Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Go Public With Romance After 4 Years: Pics Of Their PDA On Beach Date

It’s been nearly four years since rumors surfaced that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were an item, and finally, they don’t seem to be hiding it any longer. See new pics of them holding hands and frolicking on the beach here!

Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49, have finally gone public with their romance! We’ve seen them together numerous times over the last four years, but on Labor Day Weekend, they finally confirmed they’re more than friends by holding hands on the beach in Malibu and keeping close while dipping their feet in the water. Jamie has flat out denied dating Katie in the past, but these pictures make it pretty clear that there’s something going on here. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS OF JAMIE AND KATIE’S PDA-FILLED BEACH DATE.

The timing of all this makes sense based on a shocking RadarOnline report from Sept. 2016, which claimed that a clause in Katie’s divorce settlement from Tom Cruise stated that she couldn’t date anyone publicly for five years. “She’s allowed to date, but she can’t do so in a public fashion, and she’s not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri,” Radar’s source explained. “Katie wanted out of the marriage so badly, she agreed to the terms.” Katie and Tom ended their marriage in 2012. Yep, five years ago!

Although Katie and Jamie have been photographed together on occasion, they’ve done a pretty good job at keeping their romance on the DL. However, HollywoodLife.com readers will know that we’ve been reporting that this relationship is the real deal for years now! “Jamie loves Katie so much and prides himself on keeping his relationship with her private,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY in March 2016. “The last thing he wants is Tom going all Collateral on him. Jamie doesn’t know Tom’s crazy side and he likes to keep it that way.” Looks like he finally had a change of heart!

