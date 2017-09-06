Why You’ll Be Able To See The Northern Lights Across Most Of The U.S. Tonight

Americans are in for a real treat tonight, Sept. 6, as most of us will be able to get a rarely seen look at the Northern Lights! Here’s why people as far south as Ohio and Indiana will be able to see this phenomenon.

Tonight is the night! On Sept. 6, you’ll be able to see the Northern Lights across most of the United States — not something Americans get to see every day! So why is the Aurora Borealis headed down south to give the U.S. this rare peek at one of the world’s greatest phenomenons? Well, on Labor Day the sun “blasted out a huge cloud of superheated plasma known as a coronal mass ejection (CME),” according to Space.com explained. This CME stuff, which is harmless to humans (so no worries guys!), will reach Earth tonight after traveling at a crazy speed of about 200 miles per second. And when it does reach us it will trigger a very strong “geomagnetic storm,” which will then trigger the Northern Lights. NICE! Click here to see pics of the Northern Lights.

If you don’t catch the lights tonight, don’t fret, as the auroras are expected to last through tomorrow morning and be visible from Washington and Idaho in the west to Indiana and Ohio in the midwest. It will even be visible to people throughout New England, according to Space.com. If you want to stay up to date on where you can see the auroras, you can follow the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, which provides a 30-minute aurora forecast. So we’re crossing our fingers you (and us!) get to see those lights! Unfortunately, there is one big thing standing in our way of seeing the aurora — the moon. Tonight the moon will be full, meaning the light that emanates from it could make it hard to see the Northern Lights well, according to Space.com.

Your best shot at seeing the Northern Lights is also to be in extremely dark skies, so get as far away from the city tonight as you can! However, even in COMPLETE darkness, the lights are still pretty hard to see, according to Business Insider. But hey, don’t give away your shot to at least try and see this phenomenon.

