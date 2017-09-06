Bella Hadid & More Stars Looking Hotter Than Ever In High-Cut Bikinis

Summer 2017 was definitely one of the sexiest yet, and it definitely had a little something to do with the high-cut bikinis stars like Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham and more were rocking in the sun.

Trend much? While bikinis come in all shapes and sizes, just like women, one thing is always for sure: they are made to look sexy. With string bikinis, tube tops, thong bottoms and more, it seemed like the bikini could not possibly get any hotter. But, it did — all thanks to the high-cut style. Bella Hadid, 20, was just one of the incredibly gorgeous celebrity women who got into the high-cut trend, which makes sense because she’s a super model. Thankfully, she wasn’t alone. HollywoodLife.com put together a click-thru of pictures of celebs like Bella, Ashley Graham and more sexy starlets in the high-cut bottoms we’ve come to know and love.

Speaking of Ashley, she showed off her curvalicious body in a black string bikini that left very little imagination. The bottoms were strung up over her hips, revealing the full length of her thigh to the world. Bella Thorne, 19, also hopped on the high-cut bottoms trend, looking gorgeous in a brown and black 2-piece. However, few people looked as good in their high-cut bikinis as T.I.’s rumored fling, Bernice Bergos. The model showed off her gold 2-piece in a mirror selfie, with two tiny strings keeping the bottoms held up over her curvy hips. So hot!

Other stars who have rocked the high-cut bikini in the past? Blac Chyna, Karrueche Tran, Charlotte McKinney, Demi Rose, Kourtney Kardashian and so many more. Make sure you flip through our gallery to see all of the sexy pics we took today!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of the high-cut bikini trend? Is it something you would rock on the beach or by the pool? Comment below, let us know!