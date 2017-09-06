‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25 Cast Announced: ‘PLL’ Star & More — Full List

The day has finally arrived! The full season 25 cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ was announced on ‘Good Morning America.’ Meet all of the celebrity dancers here!

In the words of Taylor Swift, 27, are you ready for it? Dancing with the Stars season 25 premieres Sept. 18. The rumors about who’s joining have been swirling around for weeks, and while we know which pros are hitting the dance floor, we found out all the celebs joining Dancing with the Stars on GMA Sept. 6. With a cast like this, season 25 of DWTS is going to be the best yet!

Ahead of the big GMA announcement, fan favorite pro Cheryl Burke, 33, announced she was returning to DWTS and dancing with ex-NFL pro, Terrell Owens, 43. Property Brothers star Drew Scott, 39, is also joining this season and dancing with last year’s winner, Emma Slater, 28. Check out the full list of the season 25 cast below:

Mark Ballas, 31, is paired with violinist Lindsey Stirling, 30.

Gleb Savchenko, 33, will dance with Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse, 21.

Alan Bersten, 23, is set to dance with singer Debbie Gibson, 47.

Witney Carson, 23, will dance with former Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, 31.

Val Chmerkovskiy, 31, is paired with former paralympian swimmer Victoria Arlen, 22.

Sharna Burgess, 32, will dance with former NBA player and Knicks head coach Derek Fisher, 43.

Peta Murgatroyd, 31, is dancing with 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey, 43.

Maks Chmerkovskiy, 37, is dancing with Nick’s wife, Vanessa Lachey, 36.

Lindsay Arnold, 23, is paired with Teen Beach Movie star Jordan Fisher, 23.

Keo Motsepe, 27, will dance with Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran, 68.

Artem Chigvintsev, 35, will be pared with Total Bellas star Nikki Bella, 33.

Emma Slater will dance with Property Brothers star Drew Scott.

Cheryl Burke will dance with former NFL player Terrell Owens.

