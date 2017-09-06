Cardi B Proves She’s The New Queen Of Twerking In Sexy Video With Sis Hennessy Carolina

Cardi B may be all about the money moves now, but she still has some pretty killer dance moves, too! The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star twerked it out with her sister Hennessy Carolina, and the video is too hot to handle.

Slay, Cardi B, slay! The 24-year-old rapper was hanging out with her sister Hennessy Carolina, 21, on Sept. 3, and of course the duo had to bust out their best dance moves. Hennessy turned on Cardi’s song “Pull Up,” and they got totally hyped! One thing lead to another, and next thing we knew Cardi was on the floor twerking! Scroll down to watch the dance party.

“I heard you talkin’ cray, I know you hella fake, you better pull up on me,” raps Hennessy while laughing and sticking out her tongue. Cardi turns around and starts popping her booty while her sis yells “hey!” in the background. The girls are just goofing off in the video, which makes it even funner to watch. Cardi is dressed down in yoga pants, sneakers, and a crop top. She has no makeup on and her hair is back in a ponytail, but she’s still busting out moves like she’s up in the club! Click here for pics of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

Cardi has been showing off her twerk skills a lot lately, from the VMAs to a pool party in Las Vegas. It’s no wonder why she’s so amazing at it: she was a stripper before rising to rap fame. In “Pull Up,” she spits “I used to kill them poles, now I kill them shows.” Yes queen! We love how far she’s come, and that she still respects her roots and has fun and knows who she is. You go girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Cardi and Hennessy’s dance off? Let us know!