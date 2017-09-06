Brad Pitt Reportedly Desperate To Finalize Angelina Jolie Divorce One Year After She Filed

Could Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie be getting a divorce sooner than we all thought? Brad allegedly wants to get their divorce proceedings over ASAP, according to a new report. Are they moving forward, or racing to the finish line?

Soon, Brangelina will be officially no more. Brad Pitt, 52, is getting frustrated with waiting for his divorce from Angelina Jolie, 41, to get finalized, as they’ve been dealing with this ordeal for almost a year! Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016, and they’re still in limbo. “There has been little progress in getting close to a settlement,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “Brad has had enough. He’s ready to officially take back control of his life.” He’s allegedly making that happen in a major way.

How? By allegedly seeking bifurcation from a judge, according to the source. Bifurcation is a legal move that would make him and Angelina single again, even before they settle their custody agreement and their assets. That’s one way to speed things along! He’s “planning on asking his lawyer to speed up the divorce,” said the source. “Restoring his status to a single person isn’t about Brad going out on the town and dating, but about his beginning a new chapter.”

Sadly, Angelina isn’t as excited about being single again as Brad is. Although she’s the one who filed for divorce, she admitted that she’s not stoked about single life. “Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together. But really I am just trying to get through my days,” she told the Sunday Telegraph in an interview about her new film, First They Killed Her Father. “I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted.” Poor Angelina!

