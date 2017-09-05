‘Below Deck’: Kate & Nico Break Down The New Crew & Tease Season 5: ‘There’s A Lot Of Injuries’

There’s no shortage of drama when it comes to ‘Below Deck’, and Captain Lee, Kate, and Nico are back… with a whole NEW crew! HL chatted with Kate and Nico, who took us inside tonight’s ‘crazy’ premiere!

Below Deck is back, and you know what that means? It’s OG season! Yes, you guessed right — Kate [Chastain], Nico [Scholly], and Captain Lee [Rosbach] are returning for season 5, aka, the season of the “greenest” crew members ever, according to veterans! Before the craziness ensues on tonight’s premiere — Sept. 5 at 9 PM ET on Bravo — HL exclusively sat down with Kate [chief stew] and Nico [senior deckhand], who didn’t hold back when it came to the chaos of season 5!

When Below Deck hits the small screen tonight, viewers will be introduced to 6 new crew members — Stew Jennifer [Howell], stew Brianna [Adekeye], chef Matt [Burns], deckhand Baker [Manning], deckhand Bruno [Duarte], deckhand Chris [Brown]. Each new crew member is different in their own, unique way, and each of them will certainly make a splash this season. We’ll get to the new crew in just a second.

“It’s a refreshing season, especially for us [Kate and Nico] and Captain Lee,” Kate told HL. Since Kate is the chief stew, it’s her job to whip the new stews into shape. And, if you heard that the new crew members were a bit fresh… that was an understatement. “Just seeing how green the deck crew was and the stewardesses, I mean, I can tolerate one, but when you have a whole green crew, I wasn’t even just nervous, I was scared,” she admitted. “In the beginning, I was like, ‘There is no way we can pull their weight the entire season.’ I’m surprised we survived it… It’s not quite the Titanic, but maybe if we stayed there long.”

Moving on to Nico — This is a big season for him, as he is now the senior deckhand. So, like Kate, he has other crew members to guide through this season’s charter. “The crew was green to say the least,” he said. “They really just didn’t know what they were doing at all. At first, I was like, ‘Oh they’re going to need some training; I’m going to have to really be on the ball.’ It was worse than I thought. And you’ll see, there was damage to the boat [this season], a lot of injuries this season. Having a bigger role as the senior deckhand was definitely challenging… It was good though.”

As mentioned above, since season 5 will welcome 6 new crew members to sail away on a Caribbean charter aboard the 154′ mega yacht, “Valor,” we decided to play a little game with Kate and Nico. We asked them to describe their fellow crew members — no filter; no rules, completely candid; And, things got crazy to say the least. OH, and if you had any questions about this season’s trailer — which teased a potential love triangle and a sexy sailor romance for Kate — you know we went there!

Was there a divide within the cast since you two were the returning veterans, along with Captain Lee?

NS: I think the crew was just trying to figure out what they could and couldn’t do.

KC: I don’t feel like there was enough of a divide. I think they didn’t respect or appreciate the amount of experience that we brought to the boat, and essentially earned their tips for them or helped them. I think they were a little bit disrespectful.

In the season 5 teasers, it seems like there is a BD Med-like love triangle involving Brianna, Matt and Chris. And, Nico, there’s word that you knew Brianna before season 5. Can you tell us more?

KC: [On the love triangle] Yes and no.

NS: [On the love triangle] Both of the new girls are attractive [Jen and Bri]. And, you know, when you’re working and living with each other for a long time, you know how it is. So, I think everyone was equally attracted to each other…. [On knowing Brianna] We met in Barcelona, like two years ago. Our boats and crews were right next to each other, so we hung out that one night and then everyone literally left the next day.

Kate, it was teased that you have a little fling with a sexy sailor this season. So, what’s the deal?

KC: I really don’t even know a lot [laughs] … Listen, when a handsome, Swedish sailor is writing a book on the marriage of religion and science and he invites you down to his gorgeous restored sail yacht and pours you a drink, and you’re talking about anything than what the deckhands did at lunchtime then, yeah, I was like, ‘I can definitely hang out with you for a little break.’ I was tempted to sail off toe Guadeloupe with him… if I could’ve found my passport, I might have.

Chef Matt

KC: When he talks, I just… I feel bad, because he really is so sweet, but I almost prefer Ben [Robinson, season 4] yelling at me because at least there was excitement. With Matt, it’s the opposite — There’s not fighting, there’s hardly any banter, not a lot of laughter… it was just really dull. But, he’s nice. What annoys me, is that he’s really funny; he’s hilarious, but he held back [on the show]. More towards the end of the season he got a little more sassy. I think he was just trying to be polite.

NC: Yeah, he held back. But, he was less shy when we were out and drinking together. Although I was friends with him, a spades’ a spade; He’s nice, but when he goes out and parties, he’s hilarious.

Brianna [stew]

KC: Hippie… you know we all go through that phase; like, ‘Oh I’m a free spirit’… no, you just don’t want to get a job.

NS: A total gypsy… a nomad.

Jennifer [stew]

KC: I would describe her as Finding Dory, but, cursing… so potty mouth Dory. She’s got a short attention span and speaks out her inner monologue at all times. She’s the funniest person I’ve ever worked with. She’s not bright at her job, but she’s so funny. Sometimes I didn’t even mind doing extra work because I could be so stressed out and she would come by and just say funny things. It was so worth having her there… Jen had Rocky moments [Raquel ‘Rocky’ Dakota, season 3]. At this point Rocky has become a verb for ‘insane’… she’s a legend.

NS: Crazy eyes.

Chris Brown [deckhand]

KC: Trying… I think he just really wants to be cool. But, I like him.

NS: He’s just like, ‘Girls man, girls.’ But, he has good intentions.

Bruno [deckhand]

KC: Diva. He works out a lot… Never trust anybody with an 8-pack; like stop at 6. He looks obsessive and vain.

NS: He’s excited… very excited to be there. He likes to work out a lot and he’s really into himself. He’s making me look bad [laughs]!

Baker [deckhand]

KC: She stomped the deck a few times.

NS: She stomps the yard man.

HollywoodLifers, tell us what you’re most excited to see on tonight’s premiere!