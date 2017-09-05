Harvey Hand In Hand Telethon: 5 Things To Know About TV Event To Help Hurricane Relief

Huge stars like Beyonce, George Clooney and more are stepping up to raise money for victims whose lives have been destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief.’

Victims of the massive natural disaster known as Hurricane Harvey need our help, to say the least. Hollywood is doing its part with a hurricane relief telethon at 8:00 PM EST on Sept. 12, according to an official announcement made on Sept. 5. Here are 5 things to know about “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief.”

1. It will air on the big four broadcast networks. ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC will air the one-hour telethon, along with CMT. Those without cable can still watch via live stream on Twitter and Facebook; it will be aired live on the East Coast and replayed on the West Coast.

2. There’s some serious star power on board. Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce, George Clooney, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Foxx, Karlie Kloss, Matt Lauer, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Norah O’Donnell, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan and Blake Shelton are all set to appear or perform, with more names coming. Texas native George Strait is confirmed to perform.

3. The telethon was organized by Bun B and Scooter Braun. Bun B is a Houston-based rapper, and he has been outspoken about his involvement in hurricane relief effort.

4. Proceeds will benefit multiple organizations. Donations will go to United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund) through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief Inc., according to the telethon’s official site.

5. The donation process will be super simple. You’ll be able to donate by phone lines, text messages or online, starting at the beginning of the broadcast until one hour after it ends.

