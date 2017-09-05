Honduras Vs. United States Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier Online

The chances for the United States to qualify for the 2018 World Cup are slipping away. The Americans take on Honduras on Sept. 5 at 5:30 PM ET, so tune in to see if the USA can score the win.

Just as the weather is starting turning cold, the action is heating up. Speaking of things getting hot, hot, hot – the United States Men’s National Team will head down to Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, to meet Honduras on their home turf. It won’t be just for a pleasant Central American vacation. The USMNT needs to pick up some points in hope of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. 24 hours after Labor Day, the United States’ squad will go back to work as it looks to revive its chances of qualifying for Russia 2018. Soccer fans better tune in to see what happens.

Though, going by the last two meetings between these squads, the USMNT shouldn’t have a problem picking up the win. The Americans gave Honduras a 2-1 loss in the Group Stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup (a tournament the Americans would ultimately win.) Plus, when these teams previously met in the World Cup fifth round (aka the Hex) the Americans walked away with a devastating 6-0 win. However, that was then. When a spot in the World Cup is on the line, everything changes.

Before this round of qualifiers, the United States was hoping on a certain set of events happening in order for them to clinch a spot in the 2018 tournament. They had to beat their games against Costa Rica and Honduras, but even if they did that, they needed some help to qualify, according to Yahoo. Honduras’s match with Trinidad and Tobago had to end in a draw, and Mexico needed to beat Panama on Sept. 1 (and Trinidad and Tobago had to beat Panama on Sept. 5). If all those happen, the USA could have started packing for Russia. However, if one – or many – of those scenarios fail to come to fruition, not is all lost for the US. If they beat Panama on Oct. 6, the USA pretty much has secured an appearance in Russia next year.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the USA will qualify for the World Cup?