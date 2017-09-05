Usher: Woman Accusing Singer Of Giving Her Herpes Claims To Have A Sex Tape Of Their Hookup

Well this is awkward! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Quantasia Sharpton accused Usher of exposing her to herpes and now she’s claiming she has the receipts to prove it in the form of a sex tape!

Not everyone believed Quantasia Sharpton when she recently accused Usher, 38, of exposing her to herpes — but they might have to believe her if she releases an alleged sex tape she claims to have of the fateful hookup in which she alleges he gave her the STD. Quantasia discussed the whole mess with YouTube vlogger Miss Jacob Kohinoor on Sept. 5 in the video above. Listen to her story and decide for yourself if you think it’s legit! Click here to see pics of Usher.

In the interview, Quantasia claims to have filmed the alleged sexual encounter she had with the singer and, to top it all off, alleges that he knew the camera was rolling. OMG. Quantasia also said her rep, attorney to the stars Lisa Bloom, is working to subpoena hotel surveillance footage that she claims shows Usher heading to her hotel room back in 2014. Whoa. An ex-hotel staffer previously told TMZ that she saw the rapper walk into the lobby of the Days Inn in Atlantic City, where she alleges she saw Quantasia come down a little after midnight and lead him up to her room.

Usher is currently being sued by Quantasia and two other accusers, though TMZ has reported he’s told his “inner circle” that he did not hook up with Quantasia as she isn’t his “type.” As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, she claims that she was hand-picked out of a crowd to go backstage at one of Usher’s concerts. During the time of the alleged sexual encounter Usher was dating his now wife, Grace Miguel. HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment on this story but none was given.

