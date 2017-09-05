‘The Fosters’ Summer Finale: EP Teases Callie & Aaron Tension & More

The summer finale of ‘The Fosters’ is going to be an emotional roller coaster. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with EP and director Joanna Johnson about what can we expect from our fave characters in the episode!

The season 5A finale of The Fosters is none other than prom night at Anchor Beach. Jesus (Noah Centineo) and Emma (Amanda Leighton) are on the outs after their heartbreaking fight during the Aug. 29 episode. HollywoodLife.com got the chance to talk EXCLUSIVELY with the show’s executive producer and the director of the summer finale, Joanna Johnson, about where Jesus is at going into the episode. “Well, Jesus is going through so much with this traumatic brain injury, and he feels he’s having a hard time communicating and processing his emotions,” Joanna reveals. “He’s so afraid because he’s been isolated from school, and in some ways from Emma, he felt that he was going to lose her if he couldn’t get some sort of lifetime commitment out of her. I think, had he not had this injury, he probably would not have even thought that was a good idea to try and ask her to be engaged to him. Going into the finale, he loves Emma and he’s probably a little needy right now in his life and has these sort of absolutes and these outbursts that aren’t necessarily what he really wants but he’s just having such a hard time connecting to people and explaining what’s going inside his head.”

In the aftermath of Emma’s fight with Jesus, she reconnected with Mariana (Cierra Ramirez). Joanna teases we’ll see more of that going forward. “Emma and Mariana sort of make up as Jesus and Emma break up,” Joanna continues. “But it’s nice to have the girls back together since they are such good friends.”

At the end of the Aug. 29 episode, Aaron (Elliot Fletcher) spots Callie (Maia Mitchell) protesting with her ex, AJ (Tom Williamson). Aaron didn’t look too happy about it, so can we expect bumps in their relationship ahead? “Yes, absolutely,” Joanna says. “Aaron has always been a little threatened by AJ. When Aaron met Callie, she was dating AJ and got involved with Aaron pretty quickly after breaking up with AJ. You know, Aaron has been a little concerned whether Callie did sort of a leap frog into the relationship, so it definitely pushes his buttons for sure.”

The Fosters season 5A finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

