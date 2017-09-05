‘The Fosters’ EP Teases More Callie & Aaron Struggles & The Next Step For Jesus

The summer finale of ‘The Fosters’ ended with quite the cliffhanger. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with the show’s EP about what’s ahead in season 5B. WARNING: SPOILERS from the finale ahead!

Can you believe we’re already halfway through season 5 of The Fosters? The season 5A finale was everything from heart-pounding to heartbreaking. The final moments of The Fosters summer finale featured Callie, AJ, and Ximena running from ICE officers and seeking solace in a church. Meanwhile, Jesus and Emma got back together at prom after their nasty fight. Brandon learned that Grace has cancer and made sure she had the time of her life at prom.

So, what’s next? Well, Fosters fans, we’ve got you covered. HollywoodLife.com chatted with executive producer Joanna Johnson about Callie and AJ decision, the fate of her relationship with Aaron, Jesus’s recovery, and more. Check out our interview below:

What kind of ramifications can we expect from Callie and AJ’s decision to help Ximena. Callie’s involved a lot of people in this situation at this point…

Joanna Johnson: I think that Callie is really thinking about the fact that Ximena, as far as she understands, is protected under DACA, so she really feels that Ximena is being unfairly targeted because she spoke out at the protest, which she had every right to do. I think what Callie and a lot of people probably don’t understand is that DACA does not give you a green card, it really just puts you on the lower priority for deportation. I don’t think Callie completely understands that it could possibly be perceived that she was aiding and abetting a fugitive. I think Callie really feels that she was really helping someone, who she believes is as every bit American as she is, get to a place where she could be safe until she could get an attorney or someone to protect her. I think that is absolutely true. For the most part, ICE doesn’t really go after people who help illegal immigrants in a situation like that, but once again, we do have Callie putting herself in a bit of a situation in order to help a friend. Callie’s really been struggling this season, she’s promised her mom that she’s not going to get into trouble, but on the other hand, it doesn’t mean she’s not going to speak out and do what’s right when she feels an injustice is being committed. That’s always going to be Callie’s struggle, her two steps forward, one step back.

As Callie rolls out of the parking with AJ, Aaron spots them, so what can you say about their relationship going forward? Are they going to get over this tension in the second half of the season?

Joanna Johnson: Well, I think Callie and Aaron are kind of kindred spirits, and the thing that bonds them is that they care about social justice. They care about people and the fact that they’ve had difficult pasts to finding their identity and becoming who they are. That struggle and some of their trust issues bond them, but it also is what separates them at times. They both tend to have trust issues and they both tend to both have a hard time being vulnerable, and maybe they moved a little too fast out of Callie’s relationship with AJ into her relationship with Aaron. I think that Callie is a little fed up with a lot of boys telling her how she feels and who she is, and what Aaron says to her at prom is pretty harsh. So that is definitely a breach of trust there and then he sees her driving away with AJ and assumes that she made her choice, so we know that he’s assuming something that’s not exactly true. Their relationship is definitely going to continue to struggle and grow, but they do have an intimacy and a connection that’s deep and so like any teenagers it’s a push-pull.

What can you tease about where Brandon and Grace’s story is going? As we know, Brandon doesn’t give up very easily…

Joanna Johnson: With Brandon, we’ve created a character where he seems to find himself with women who are in need in some way and he can be a caretaker. In this situation, how could he not want be there to take care of Grace in any way that he could? But we’re going to learn this season a little bit more historically about why Brandon tends to put himself in this position with women, and it’s sort of going to be based on his history with his mom, Stef. We’re going to learn a little bit more about their relationship, which I think will be interesting to explore. But also, Grace is not somebody who wants someone to take care of them or treat her as a girl in need or weak. That’s going to definitely be a struggle for them. And of course the question is: Is she going to back with her mother or is she going to stay in San Diego? How is that going to impact Brandon with getting his life back on track?

In the second half of the season, are we going to take a different direction with Jesus and his recovery? What can we expect from his side?

Joanna Johnson: The recovery from a traumatic brain injury takes a long time, and you never completely recover. I think what Jesus is going to be going through is learning the things he needs to learn to cope with as far as emotional responses, and he’s also going to back to school. It’s interesting when you go back into your life and on the outside you look fine and you have sort of an invisible disability that people don’t really see, therefore they don’t really understand some of your behavior. He’s going to be struggling with that, you know, going back to school and that’s also going to affect his relationship with Emma. He already feels like she is a little bit smarter than him, and Emma’s certainly looking to getting into a great college and kind of get on with life. That’ll be an interesting struggle with them.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of The Fosters summer finale? Let us know!