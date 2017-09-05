Taylor Swift Books Massive Halftime Show Performance To Kick Off 2018 — All The Details

It looks like Taylor Swift will really be ready to get back in the public eye once her new album drops — because she’s already booked a HUGE performance at the College Football National Championship game in January!

Taylor Swift, 27, has reportedly inked a huge deal with ABC/ESPN and will be taking the stage for the halftime show of the 2018 College Football National Championship. The game will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 8. “She will headline a concert in Centennial Olympic Park during halftime of the game,” an insider tells Entertainment Tonight. “It will be a free concert. ESPN has her booked for the event and has a massive deal to release new music from [her new album] Reputation through its college football coverage this season.”

“Look What You Made Me Do,” the first single from Tay’s upcoming album, was already featured in a recent promo for on ESPN, and she surprised fans by teasing a second song from the record, “…Ready For It?,” during a college football game on ABC on Sept. 2 (ESPN and ABC are both owned by Disney). It definitely seems like she has some sort of partnership with these networks! Meanwhile, she also works with UPS and AT&T, who are “two of the biggest NCAA Football advertisers on ESPN,” according to ET‘s source.

When the 27-year-old first announced she’d be releasing new music in August, many fans were hoping it would mean she might take the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018. However, because of her endorsement deal with Diet Coke, she’s reportedly unable to perform at the Pepsi-sponsored event.

Although Taylor has already put out two songs from Reputation, she’s remained mostly quiet on social media, except to promote the music, and she’s only been photographed in public on Sept. 2, while serving as a bridesmaid in her friend, Abigail Anderson’s, wedding. The album is due out Nov. 10, so we’re anxiously waiting what she does next — because we can NOT wait until January for a televised performance!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Taylor at the College Football National Championship?