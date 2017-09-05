Tyga, Katy Perry & More Celebs Who Dated Sexy Lookalikes Of Their Former Flames

Sometimes, a star gets over a bad break-up by…dating someone who looks exactly like their ex. From Gigi Hadid to Katy Perry to Tyga, check out the stars who most certainly ‘have a type.’

Look, a person can’t really help it. If they’re physically attracted to a certain type, then more power to them by getting over a broken heart by finding a new love. However, some stars – like Tyga, for example – seem to replace their old loves with new ones that bare more than just a passing resemblance to their exes. T-Raww is probably the biggest offender of this, as the 27-year-old rapper is notorious for dating women who look like Kylie Jenner, 20. Tyga got with Kylie look-alike Demi Rose, 22, in 2016, and he was spotted with another Jenner doppelgänger on Aug. 31. Damn, Tyga.

Chris Brown, 28, tried to pull the old “ex switcheroo,” as he was rumored to be dating Ammika Harris, in 2015, right after Karruche Tran, 29, kicked him to the curb for having a baby (Royalty) with another woman. Ammika looked very similar to Ms. Tran, so much that it wouldn’t be surprising if Breezy “accidentally” called her “Karrueche.” Yikes. Similarly, Reggie Bush, 32, seemed to find a similar flavor of love after he and Kim Kardashian, 36, broke up in 2009. He began dating Armenian dancer Lilit Avagyan, 29, in 2011. Wait a minute – Kim is Armenian. Huh. While Kim and Reggie were not meant to be, Reggie and his Kardashian-esque bae were married in 2014. They have two children together – a daughter named Briseis and a boy named Uriah.

It’s not just guys who happen to date Xeroxed copies of their former flames. Katy Perry, 32, raised a few eyebrows when she began dating John Mayer, 39, shortly after she and husband Russell Brand, 42, as these two were tall, dark and scruffy. Plus, put them both in a pirate’s costume and they both bear a resemblance to Orlando Bloom, 40. Plus, Gigi Hadid, 22, has a thing for her boyish pop stars. After breaking up with Joe Jonas, 28, in 2015, she began dating Zayn Malik, 24. Granted, the former One Direction member doesn’t look like the ex-Jonas Brothers singer since shaving his head, but when they both rocked blonde hair, it was hard to tell them apart.

After “consciously uncoupling” with Gwyneth Paltrow, 44, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin seemed to “consciously connect” with a Paltrow clone, as Annabelle Wallis looked just like his ex. Charlie Sheen got people talking (surprising, right?) in 2008. Many thought the Major League star had gotten back with his ex Denise Richards, 46. Nope! It was really Brooke Mueller, 40, who would become the third Mrs. Sheen that year. She and Charlie divorce in 2011.

Check out the gallery above for more celebrities who dated doppelgangers, HollywoodLifers. What do you think about these look alikes? Is it pure coincidence or do your favorite stars have a certain “type?”