Selena ‘Bummed’ The Weeknd Is Going Back On Tour — How She Plans To Keep Their Love Alive

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been attached at the hip recently, but that will have to end now that he’s headed back on tour. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how Sel is planning to deal.

Well, the fun had to end eventually! Though Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, had an amazing trip to NYC over the Labor Day holiday — full of fun activities like grabbing some gelato and playing with puppies in a pet store — the time has come for him for the “Starboy” singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) to hit the road again. The Weeknd is going back on tour and his “Fetish” songstress couldn’t be sadder. Click here to see pics of Selena and The Weeknd looking like a clone couple.

“Selena is super bummed that Abel is going back on tour,” an insider close to Selena told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “One of the reasons they came to New York was because Abel is continuing his tour on the east coast and Selena was eager to spend as much time with her man as possible before seeing him off. She loved being able to do regular things with him like taking walks in the park and visiting landmarks around the city. Although she is sad, she loves that his tour is coming at the right time as she has her album and upcoming movie shoot that she can shift her focus to, and if their schedules permit a quick fly in she will jump at the opportunity to go see her man.”

We are so glad to hear that Selena not only has a plan for what she’s going to be doing for herself, but how she’s going to keep their romance alive while they’re apart! “Selena is determined to keep their relationship active while he’s on the road, so she will be sending him gifts and handwritten messages to his hotel letting him know that she is thinking about him,” the source continued. “Selena has even thought well into the future and is already making plans to celebrate Abel’s tour wrap-up in mid-December (Dec. 14, 2017) and wants to make his Christmas a time to remember. When he gets back one of the things she wants to do first is let him kick his feet up and prepare a nice home-cooked meal for him with all the trimmings.” Sounds like an amazing way to celebrate the end of the tour!

